Will Nicky Return to 'Blue Bloods' in Season 13? It's Not out of the Question
The only thing that loves family more than the Fast and Furious films is Blue Bloods. The long-running CBS procedural police drama follows the Reagan family, whose adult members operate on different branches of law enforcement, in busting up crime in New York City.
Aside from the typical beats of crime-solving and detective drama, virtually every episode of the series includes a family dinner where the Reagans and their respective families sit down to eat together.
In the show, the Reagan family dinner is a time-honored tradition where, barring personal emergencies or illness, the family is almost required to meet every week for dinner. This dinner is attended by the adults and children alike.
That also includes Nancy Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle). While she's been absent in recent years, could she return in Season 13? The series showrunner says that it's not impossible.
Will Nancy return to 'Blue Bloods' in Season 13?
Nancy is one of the few children who has regularly attended the Reagan family dinner since the show's premiere. She is the daughter of assistant district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). Initially, she aspires to follow in the footsteps of her family and become a police officer. To that end, she is often unafraid to ask her family about all aspects of law enforcement, including the more violent parts. Throughout the series' run, she graduates college and pursues a career in tech.
Eventually, she is offered a job in San Francisco that she accepts, taking her away from her usual spot at the dinner table. She only appears in one episode of Season 11 and hasn't appeared since.
Now as the show continues in Season 13, is there a chance that we could see Nicky return in some capacity? Reportedly, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility.
TV Line recently spoke with Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade, who stated that her revisit is something worth looking into.
"Hopefully, she'll swing by," Wade told TV Line. "Sometimes, characters age out. ... Nicky went off to college and then moved to San Francisco and I realized 'we don't have the real estate to tell Nicky stories.'"
He continued on a positive sound note, saying, "Once it had become long enough, it was almost like 'well, we should bring her back for at least a family dinner, at least to meet Joe Hill.' We actually were going to do that last season and I don't think her schedule matched up with ours."
As of this writing, there's no official word on whether or not she'll be back for Season 13. If nothing else, there seems to be a concerted effort on the show's part to bring Nicky back in some capacity.
In real life, actress Sami Gayle has been absent from the Blue Bloods set after graduating from Columbia University and moving on to other projects.
Catch new episodes of Blue Bloods Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.