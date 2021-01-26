Here's What We Can Expect From Season 2 of 'Bling Empire'

Netflix dropped the escapist fantasy Bling Empire to much acclaim and excitement. Billed as a real-life look into the world of Los Angeles’ "crazy, rich Asians," the show quickly became an addiction for audiences who watched as the cast did things that only the exorbitantly wealthy can do, like close down Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive for a private Chinese New Year party.

If you binged the entire season in one sitting and are now dying to know what happened to your favorite group of affluent Asians, then you’re probably wondering whether there’s going to be a Season 2 of Bling Empire .

Is there going to be a Season 2 of 'Bling Empire'?

Netflix has not yet made any official announcements about renewing Bling Empire for a second season. However, given that Season 1 of this epic reality series came out very recently, it’s still quite early for the streaming service to make any decisions. Yes, the show was an online sensation, but Netflix is probably still figuring out the viewership numbers for the series and will base its decision to renew on the show’s streaming stats.

Given the show’s massive popularity, it seems highly likely that Netflix will renew it for another season. But, since Season 1 was filmed in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted filming for productions all around the world, it’s very unpredictable as to when a potential second season could even safely be filmed, let alone released for streaming on the platform.

Despite the fact that a renewal for the show is still up in the air, Christine Chiu told Oprah Magazine that she would definitely be up to take part in a second season. “If you thought I dropped a big bomb in Season 1, then you have no idea,” she teased. Although Christine didn’t share any specific details, she said that the news would be “timely in our climate” and “touch many people.”

The show also has a couple of unresolved love storylines. The first one on everyone’s mind is whether Kelly will finally dump Andrew, aka the Red Power Ranger, and open her eyes to see the cutie in front of her that is Kevin, who’s been professing his school-boy crush since the season started.

There’s also the potential budding romance between Kevin and Kim that audiences caught a glimpse of during the season finale. When Kevin teased Kim saying she looked like she wanted to kiss him, all bets were off and audiences held their breath to see whether the former frenemies would become the show’s latest hot couple. Sadly, the show ended before anything substantial could develop between the two, but perhaps that’s a good thing so audiences have something to look forward to for an upcoming season.

While Netflix is still deciding the fate of Bling Empire, the show’s creator Jeff Jenkins said that he would love to see the show continue. The producer behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians told Town & Country, “I would love to take this cast even further … there’s so much that has happened in their lives since Season 1 was shot. There's just so much going on. God willing, viewers enjoy it and respond.”