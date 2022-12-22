Will Last Chance U: Basketball Slam Dunk All the Way to Season 3? Here's What We Know
The Huskies are back and ready to score in Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2 on Netflix. The docuseries follows the mens basketball team at East Los Angeles College and their coach's efforts to lead them to victory each year.
What fans love about Last Chance U: Basketball is the fact that it allows you to understand the players on and off the court. Some fans have even deemed the series "the best show Netflix has ever produced."
With the release of Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2, fans of the show, both old and new, are already wondering: When is Season 3 hitting the net?
Here's what we know so far about Last Chance U: Basketball Season 3.
Will there be a 'Last Chance U: Basketball' Season 3?
Sadly, Christmas has not come early for Last Chance U: Basketball fans. As of Dec. 21, 2022, Netflix has not renewed the show for a third season.
However, the streaming platform tends to take at least a month or more before announcing that a show has been renewed for another season. (For example, we're still waiting for word on Wednesday Season 2!)
It'd be rather shocking if Last Chance U: Basketball wasn't renewed for Season 3, given popularity of the entire Last Chance U franchise. (The Last Chance U: Basketball series is a spinoff of Last Chance U, which centered on football players at various colleges.)
The original Last Chance U series had five seasons in total, so it wouldn't be surprising if Last Chance U: Basketball followed a similar path.
How many episodes are in 'Last Chance U: Basketball' Season 2?
Season 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball follows the same episode trajectory as the first season with eight, hour-long episodes. You can stream all of Seasons 1 and 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball now on Netflix.
So, what's the end goal of a team being featured on a series like Last Chance U: Basketball? It's simple. The team doesn't want to just win games — the players want the chance to make it to the big leagues. The NBA, to be more specific.
It's not just about scoring a three-pointer or grabbing a rebound. The Huskies want to be scouted for a chance at the big-time, so they put all they have on the court, even when things in their personal lives affect them.
While we wait for word on Last Chance U: Basketball Season 3, you can catch up with the first two seasons now on Netflix. (That's 16 prime hours of viewing content, perfect for evading stressful family members this holiday season!)
Do the Huskies shoot their shot and achieve their goals? Tune into Season 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball to find out!