Could the Real Housewives Be Coming to Winnetka? — There's a Lot of Illinois(e) Online About It

The world cannot get enough of the soap opera-adjacent drama coupled with the kind of spending most of us can only dream about. We're also consistently obsessed with the wild cast of real-life characters that appear with each new iteration of the show.

Now there are whispers on the web about a possible franchise in Winnetka, Ill. Could this be true? Is the show headed back to its roots with a slightly more suburban feel? Will there be a Real Housewives of Winnetka? Here's what we know.