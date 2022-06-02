Will 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Have a Season 2? Here's What We Know
If you ever thought your life was dramatic, then you need to watch one of The Real Housewives series stat.
The reality TV franchise was birthed by Bravo in 2006 when the network began filming the day-to-day lives of an elite group of ladies in Orange County, Calif. As it turned out, these women lived fascinating lives that were perfect for TV. It also opened producers' eyes to the fact that many other U.S. cities had their own female cliques with expensive taste and an affinity for brunch.
The Real Housewives franchise currently consists of 11 different spinoff series, but the latest installment, The Real Housewives of Dubai, is the first Bravo-led series that ventures outside of the United States. It recently premiered and fans are already obsessed.
So, will there be a Season 2? Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.
Will there be a Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai?'
Unfortunately, Bravo has yet to announce whether or not The Real Housewives of Dubai will have a second season.
However, don’t fret. It’s still very early and the network is likely trying to gauge the audience's reactions to the current batch of episodes before deciding on a sophomore installment.
As a refresher, The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered on Wednesday, June 1. While Bravo hasn't said how many episodes there will be, we can assume that we're getting a full season, as that's usually the case with most shows in the franchise. The three most recent series to premiere — Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City — each debuted with between 10 and 13 episodes (not counting the reunions), so we can likely expect at least 10 episodes, if not more!
RHODubai was officially announced back in November 2021. Though it's not exactly clear when filming started, it likely took place between the end of 2021 and early 2022. Given that timeline, we probably wouldn't see a Season 2 until at least 2023, even if it was announced later this year.
What has happened so far on Season 1 of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai?'
Ahead of the premiere, Bravo mainstay Andy Cohen announced that the newest spinoff would lead with a wider lens and prompt deeper cultural discussions. Filmed in The City of Gold, Dubai is known for its advanced architecture, luxury shopping scene, and glitzy nightlife. The series stars Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, and Lesa Milan.
During the premiere, we learned that Caroline, who you may recognize from Ladies of London, seems to have beef with newcomer Chanel, a model who is currently in the process of developing a skincare and makeup line.
We're sure the tension will further develop between them and even more drama will unfold amongst the other ladies.
We'll keep you updated if Bravo decides on a Season 2. But as for now, new episodes of Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series the following day on Peacock.