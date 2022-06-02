Will 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Have a Season 2? Here's What We Know

If you ever thought your life was dramatic, then you need to watch one of The Real Housewives series stat.

The reality TV franchise was birthed by Bravo in 2006 when the network began filming the day-to-day lives of an elite group of ladies in Orange County, Calif. As it turned out, these women lived fascinating lives that were perfect for TV. It also opened producers' eyes to the fact that many other U.S. cities had their own female cliques with expensive taste and an affinity for brunch.