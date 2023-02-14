Home > Television Source: NBC Is the ‘Night Court’ Revival Getting a Second Season? Here's the Scoop By Haylee Thorson Feb. 14 2023, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

NBC’s iconic Night Court sitcom returned to television on Jan. 17, and the premiere didn’t disappoint. A revival of the Emmy-winning nine-season ‘80s series, the reboot follows Judge Harry T. Stone’s (Harry Anderson) daughter, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), as she moderates the night shift’s outlandish cases in Manhattan’s municipal court.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including India de Beaufort, John Larroquette, Lacretta, and Kapil Talwalkar, the new NBC sitcom is already beloved by many. As the No. 1 broadcast premiere of the 2022-2023 season, Night Court is clearly a smashing success. But is it enough to warrant a second season? Let’s find out!

Will there be a Season 2 of the ‘Night Court’ reboot?

Night Court lovers, rejoice! Yes, there will be a second season of the new NBC sitcom revival. After it premiered on Jan. 17, ratings for the reboot broke records for the 2022-2023 season. The Night Court pilot was the No. 1 broadcast/cable premiere, with 7.4 million viewers, and was the most-watched comedy premiere since ABC’s The Conners debuted in 2018. Not only that, but the courtroom comedy was NBC’s best comedy premiere since Will & Grace first aired in 2017.

As viewership continued to skyrocket — the series has reached 25.7 million viewers since premiering in January — NBC decided to renew the Night Court reboot for a second season after only four episodes.

When was the ‘Night Court’ Season 2 renewal announced?

On Feb. 2, NBC released a statement sharing the exciting renewal news. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming.

“A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family,” she added.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, added, “The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of ‘Night Court’ is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

Where can you watch ‘Night Court’ Season 1?