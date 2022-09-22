'Big Brother: Over the Top' Was a Different Kind of Game — Could It Return?
Back in 2016, between Seasons 18 and 19 of Big Brother, CBS aired an online spinoff called Big Brother: Over the Top. It was played similarly to the usual Big Brother game, but with a few key differences. And now, fans want to know if there will be another Big Brother: Over the Top or not.
Season 24 was full of so many twists and shocking moments that it may be harder than ever to say goodbye to the show, come Sept. 25.
Big Brother: Over the Top lasted just one season as an official spinoff. But it paved the way for some memorable players and some fans think it could return if there's enough of a demand for the series. The only issue is that, since its 2016 premiere, there haven't been many rumblings of continuing the Big Brother spinoff.
How did 'Big Brother: Over the Top' work?
Big Brother: Over the Top was similar to Big Brother, in that it featured a group of strangers, referred to as houseguests once again, in the Big Brother house for a set period of time. There were also weekly evictions and the live feeds were a huge deal for Over the Top.
But there were plenty of differences too, with there being just 13 houseguests instead of 16, and the show aired solely online.
Viewers were invited to not only watch Big Brother: Over the Top online, but they also got to see more live feed footage than ever, including competitions in their entirety and the first interactions between all of the houseguests live on the feeds.
Fans were also able to vote each week for who they wanted evicted and the houseguests with the most votes would have one additional vote against them in the house.
Fans also voted each week for a third nominee for eviction. There was a lot of viewer involvement in Big Brother: Over the Top, which may be why some fans would like to see it return. At the end of Big Brother: Over the Top, one houseguest walked away with the grand prize of $250,000, which is considerably less than the standard show's $750,000.
It also lasted just 10 episodes, though, so it was less intimidating than a show that's on three days each week.
Will there be another 'Big Brother: Over the Top' season?
Logistically speaking, there doesn't seem to be a reason why Big Brother: Over the Top Season 2 couldn't happen. But in 2017, the CBS chief digital officer at the time, Marc DeBevoise, told Deadline there were no plans to bring Big Brother: Over the Top back.
He explained that the timing for the spinoff wasn't easy, which could have meant that it would be even trickier to bring it back, but he and other CBS executives were "looking at what to do next for that show."
Since then, Big Brother had multiple Celebrity Big Brother seasons and even an All-Stars season, so the network is definitely keeping things fresh when it comes to the reality competition show. But that doesn't mean some fans wouldn't still love another all-digital version of Big Brother after Season 24 ends.
