Janelle Pierzina Has Been Busy Since Her Exit From the 'Big Brother' Franchise, but She's Causing a Stir on Twitter

There has been no shortage of drama on Season 24 of Big Brother. As the finale draws nearer, stakes in the house continue to rise. But somehow, Michael Bruner has managed to stay out of the mix and fly under the radar.

He recently marked a major milestone as he caught up with former Power of Veto record holder Janelle Pierzina. Known as one of the most iconic contestants to ever step foot in the Big Brother house, Janelle quickly became a fan favorite among viewers in Season 6.