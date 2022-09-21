The 'Big Brother 24' Jury Members Are Not Getting Along in the Slightest

Unfortunately for Kyle, things didn't go as planned because Indy, Jasmine, and Joseph were none too happy with him and his assumption that the Season 24 POC houseguests were in an alliance similar to the Cookout.

"It really is hurtful," Jasmine told Kyle, adding that she would never assume something like that. Joseph added that when he and Kyle were in the backyard during the Split House twist, "the minority Arab kid was doing everything he could to protect you."