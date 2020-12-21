In an Oval Office Meeting, Trump Reportedly Discussed Imposing Martial Law

Will Donald Trump declare martial law? The president suggests he’s not, but he reportedly asked about the idea in a meeting with advisors on Friday, Dec. 18, as he seeks to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden .

In an appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, the recently pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn pushed for Trump to impose martial law to “rerun” the election.

“If he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” Flynn said, per The Daily Beast. “It’s not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done.”