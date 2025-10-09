'DWTS' Post Made People Think William Daniels's Health Had Taken a Turn William Daniels turned 98 on March 31, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 9 2025, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@FoundationINTERVIEWS

If you’ve spent any time on social media, you might’ve seen it: a sweet photo of Boy Meets World stars William Daniels and Danielle Fishel promoting a Season 34 episode of Dancing with the Stars. It was meant to tug at our nostalgic heartstrings — but for a lot of people, it did something else entirely. The caption? “We’re already crying.” Combine that with a photo of 98-year-old William Daniels? Cue the panic. Within minutes, comments flooded in from fans who feared the worst.

It’s not the first time this has happened, and let’s be honest — there’s a reason our collective hearts skip a beat when we see William trending. He’s 98. He’s beloved. And in today’s fast-scrolling world, it only takes a few loaded words to make us assume the worst. So ... What’s actually going on with William Daniels’s health?

William Daniels’s health is still strong enough for ballroom appearances.

Let’s start with the facts. William Daniels turned 98 on March 31, 2025. That alone is remarkable. What’s even more impressive? He’s still active enough to take part in Dancing With the Stars. According to Entertainment Weekly, William is joining Danielle for a special “Dedication Night” tribute in Season 34. Yes — on the actual ballroom floor.

Let’s be real: if his health were seriously compromised, would he really be participating in one of television’s most physically demanding reality shows — even in a guest role? Probably not. His presence suggests he’s not just alive — he’s still engaged, active, and game for the spotlight.

What we actually know about his health comes from a 2024 interview.

The last solid update fans received about William’s health came from a 2024 interview with Closer Weekly, shared via Yahoo Lifestyle. In it, his wife of 73 years, fellow actor Bonnie Bartlett, painted a picture of a couple still living life to the fullest.

“We’re so active at our age,” Bonnie said. She walks regularly, does Pilates in their pool, and the couple works with a trainer twice a week. William, on the other hand, rides a stationary bike and keeps mentally sharp with reading and ongoing work — including political advocacy. “We have never done anything like this before,” William said of a recent voter-awareness PSA they recorded, “but we had to because it’s so serious.”

Of course, the internet being the internet, there are always whispers. One Reddit thread speculated that William Daniels might have “mild dementia,” but there’s no credible source backing that up. Considering he continues to give interviews, sign fan mail, and appear publicly with grace and humor, there’s no public indication that his health has taken any major turn. Is it possible that he’s a little slower or needs some support getting around? Of course. He’s 98. But that doesn’t mean he’s unwell. It just means he’s human.