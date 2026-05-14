Are the Willow Smith Baby Rumors True? Here's the Scoop on the Chatter Willow Smith has paid the baby rumors no mind. By Distractify Staff Updated May 14 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Living life in the public eye is no easy feat. Privacy often becomes a thing of the past with folks digging their nails in every aspect of your life — from your relationship status to family drama. Not to mention, when you’re in the limelight due to being a nepo baby, that microscope becomes even more focused.

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Willow Smith stands as one of the entertainment industry’s most notable nepo babies. With her parents being Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, that family tree automatically comes with a vested interest in her private life. Not to mention, Willow has also carved out a lane for herself in the industry as an activist, actor, singer, and dancer. And as the world watched her grow up before our own eyes, many have become invested in her life, including the notion of her possibly stepping into the era of parenthood.

Source: MEGA

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Are the Willow Smith baby rumors true?

No, Willow Smith is not a mom or currently expecting a little one. The baby rumors initially started on social media in 2025. Thanks to the TikTok page, All Things Reality, many entertained the idea that Willow had become a parent. After all, she has always been notoriously private, so the news making its rounds would make sense.

The post alleged that Willow had a daughter with her boyfriend, filmmaker and musician Tyler Cole, whom the child met for the first time.

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“Experience the heartwarming moment as Willow Smith's daughter meets her father, Tyler Cole, for the first time. A touching family reunion,” the caption reads.

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Not to mention, content creator The Real Keefe also shared an Instagram Reel on May 11, 2026, talking about seeing videos of rumors about Willow having a baby. And while this is proof that a lie can spread faster than the truth, many users took to his comment section to set things straight.

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“She did not have a baby,” one person commented. “I just saw @expenzive_talk, and he said he thought pregnant pics of her were AI. So did I.

Willow Smith and her boyfriend, Tyler Cole, have not addressed the baby rumors.

Although most people learned about the baby rumors in 2025, social media users were very quick to not believe the news. Judging by how family-oriented the Smith family is, if Willow was indeed becoming a new mom, someone would have spilled the beans by now.

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Not to mention, a quick look through Willow’s Instagram page shows that the artist is not focused on building a family. She’s very passionate about being a creative and had been busy promoting new music and doing covers.

Source: MEGA