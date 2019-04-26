Here's What Our 'Very Cavallari' Long-Haired Crush Wirth Is Up to These Days

Fans of Very Cavallari know that a lot has changed in Kristin's life since the blonde The Hills alum first began shooting her reality series last year. Back then, she moved her family to Nashville, her husband Jay Cutler retired from the NFL, and she even launched her very own brand, Uncommon James.

But Season 2 is a whole new era for the eponymous star. For one, Uncommon James has been incredibly successful, and instead of a staff of four, Kristin now has 55 people working for her. Fans adored one long-haired "shop boy," Wirth Campbell, who worked as Kristin's shop boy back in Season 1.

But now that he's no longer Kristin's employee, many viewers are wondering what he's doing these days, who his parents are, and whether he's single or taken. Keep reading for the answers to these questions and more.

So, what is Wirth's current job? Fans were confused about Wirth's job even when he was working for Kristin, but these days, he works next door to Uncommon James. In fact, the long-haired model has recently opened his own gym, TRUMAV Fitness.

"Wirth isn't working for me, but he's opening up a gym right next door to Uncommon James," Kristin said a few episodes ago. "And he's actually opening it up with Tim McGraw, which is really cool. It's also good for me to have some names coming next door."

The Nashville gym opened its doors on January 18. "Can't. Stop. Cheesin'. Thank you to everyone who made this weekend special!" Wirth wrote shortly after opening weekend. "Now come sweat with me!" Wirth is getting married!

His new gym isn't even the most exciting part of the past few months of Wirth's life, however. Just a few months ago, right before New Year's Eve, Wirth took to Instagram to reveal he had proposed to Kat Braswell. "Best night of my life," he wrote. "Thanking God every day for leading me to my person."

"Kat, I promise there won't be a single day that you question my love for you!" penned the romantic. Cute! According to their Zola wedding page, the two have quite the schedule planned for their September 14th function, and have even picked out an enviably creative wedding hashtag: #KatWasWirthTheWait.

We're excited to get a peek in on their festivities — though that means the hunk is sadly taken. Who are Wirth's parents? Many viewers are curious about Wirth's parents, Vic and Tawnie Campbell. Vic, Wirth's father, is a very wealthy senior vice president of a healthcare company. How wealthy, you ask?

