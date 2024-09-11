"Are We Lying to Our Spouses?" — Baffled Woman Who Shares "Everything" With Husband Asks Online

A woman said she was shocked to learn that there are some folks who keep things from their significant others and wanted to ask her fellow TikTokers if this was the case.

Kait (@thewestcoastmama) posted a viral video where she writes in a caption that she's "the biggest snitch with [her] husband." As it turns out, there were several other folks in the comments section of the video who stated that they, too, overshared with their spouses as well.

Kait begins her video by asking folks on the platform: "Hi, quick question: Are we lying to our spouses? Because I'm reading this book and this girl's talking about how she and her husband are so different than their friends because they don't lie to each other."

The TikToker went on to discuss the relationship one friend of the author has with their significant other. "She has a friend that will sneak clothes into the house. And she will put the clothes in the closet and cut the tags off so that he doesn't see the price."

In addition to one friend who is lying to their husband about how much money she's spending on clothing, the TikToker states this writer has another pal who lies about the cash she's dropping on beautification procedures.

Source: TikTok | @thewestcoastmama

"She has another friend who hides facials and haircuts and getting her nails done from her husband." This prompted a question from Kait to other users on the platform where she assumes that folks who are in otherwise good marriages that they aren't fibbing to their significant other about things.

"So my question is: We're not lying to our spouses, right? Like if you're not in danger, you're not lying, right?" She says just as long as people don't feel like their lives are in danger, then they shouldn't be lying up a storm to their partner's face.

"If you are in a safe, happy, healthy marriage, we're not lying to our spouses." Kait goes on to state that from her perspective, she's immediately checking in with her husband whenever there's a new development in her life.

"Because the moment something happens, the first thing I do is I text my husband. If he doesn't answer I call him. If he doesn't answer I FaceTime him. And if he still doesn't answer I'm sending a f---ing carrier pigeon, OK?" she says in her clip.

Kait went on to state that because she shares pretty much everything with her significant other, that there isn't a chance she's going to lie to him about anything. "There is not one thing is this world that would happen that I would keep from my husband."

The TikToker then went on to ask TikTokers in marriages to explain why they may keep certain things from their significant other, in what seems like a genuine interest in knowing why they've decided to lie to the person they entered holy matrimony with: "And if you are keeping things from your spouse, why?

Throngs of other users on the platform remarked that they, too, can't help but continually talk to their better halves. One person penned: "I tell my husband my every random thought, I’m pretty sure he wishes I would say less."

Another person remarked that it would be physically impossible for them to keep anything from their husband, due to their penchant for engaging in a "fashion show" whenever they purchase new clothing. "If I don’t tell him about my new clothing purchases how can I force him to sit through the fashion show?"

