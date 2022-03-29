"Karen" Tries to Follow Woman Home for Bringing Bike into an Elevator in Viral TikTok

"Karen" Tries to Follow Woman Home for Bringing Bike into an Elevator in Viral TikTokBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 29 2022, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Whenever you're living in any kind of shared residential space, you're inevitably going to come across a nosy neighbor or two. Things get even worse/annoying when those neighbors start to take issue with whether or not you're "breaking the rules."
Or maybe you're not even breaking the rules, and a neighbor just doesn't like the way you "do things."
Homeownership associations are notoriously frustrating with this kind of behavior. Whether they're trying to implement all sorts of fines and ridiculous penalties, like this one that purportedly tried getting a cut of a house sale for themselves, just people being very particular about seemingly arbitrary rules being adhered to, they're constantly a thorn in people's sides.
And as infuriating as it is to deal with bureaucratic authorities like HOAs, it's somehow much worse when it's another resident of your building/complex trying to "drop the hammer" so to speak on you just living your life.
Something this TikToker and her friend had to deal with when a "Karen" reportedly followed them into an elevator all because she walked through the front door and into an elevator with her bicycle.
TikToker @revolutiont0day posted a video where her friend confronts the woman with a caption that reads: "Lady tried to follow me back to my room because I walked my bike through the front entrance of my condo building."
In the clip, the TikToker tells the woman that she's harassing her, which the woman vehemently denies, saying, "I'm not harassing you."
When the TikTok user points out she's just standing in the elevator in what appears to be an attempt to find out where the TikToker lives, the woman, hands folded in front of her says, "Nobody says I can't stay in the elevator."
When the TikToker tells the woman to just go back home, Stalker Karen then says, "I want to find out what floor you're on."
"It's creepy," the TikTok user says, to which the woman replies, "Well, sorry."
"We're all adults here," the TikTok user says. The woman then replies by stating, "Well you can act like an adult and follow the rules and regulations of the building."
As the video progresses, it becomes evident that the Karen isn't going to budge and she is bent on knowing where the TikTok user who posted the clip lives. The TikTokers continue to record the woman who follows them out into the lobby. She tells an employee working the front desk that she wants to know where they live, to which he responds, "Come on guys."
Eventually, the TikToker and her friend get off the elevator and decide to go another route to their unit as the woman remained steadfast in trying to find out where they lived.
Many commenters on the video were flabbergasted by the woman's response. Some said that if she wasn't the building manager then she should just mind her own business.
Others stated that they would have done the same to her, following her to her spot in the building to find out where she lives. Some commenters said that the altercation was grounds for a harassment charge.
What do you think? Did the TikToker and her friend handle the situation correctly? Or was the woman right for taking a stand against people bringing e-bikes into elevators?