Woman Throws a Fit Because She Is Offended by a Boutique's Display Mug One boutique store owner said a woman came in and requested that a mug on display be changed because she didn't like what it said. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 23 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Remember when this customer mansplained an employee's job to her? Or when this customer forced a cashier to stay open late for her? It seems that there's never a dull day in retail, as some shoppers really know how to overstep their boundaries. In fact, one boutique store owner in California just took to TikTok to call out a woman who came into her store asking for the display to be changed. Why didn't the woman like the display? Well, it featured a mug with a bad word on it.

In a TikTok video, a woman named Kelsey Elizabeth (@kelhazen) spoke about a woman who came into her store with a rather off-the-cuff demand. "She asked to switch out one of our mugs in the front window because she didn’t like what it said," said Kelsey. The mug in question reads: "Less f------ attitude, more f------ gratitude."

Kelsey explained that the woman argued that because her store, Pinkadot, was located on a main street in Davis, Cali., a lot of kids would be walking by with their families.

The woman specifically asked Kelsey what she does when kids read the mug and ask her what the vulgar word means. "I turned to her and said ‘I think that’s a parent issue,'" recalled Kelsey.

Ultimately, Kelsey and her staff refused to switch the mug out, to which the woman informed them that she will no longer be supporting their business. Ironically enough, Kelsey said that as she was filming the video, a couple came in and bought the mug.

In the comment section, viewers took Kelsey's side, arguing that most kids probably wouldn't even notice the mug. "I'll be honest, my children don't even have the attention span of a gnat to be able to finish reading it," wrote one user. Another added: "If a kid is old enough to read the mug while passing through, they’ve probably already heard that word before."

Some also encouraged Kelsey to be petty and overload her store display with one mug. "Now you have to fill the window with just those mugs. I don't make the rules," read one comment.

Kelsey also made a follow-up video where she unveiled that Pinkadot had even more mugs like the one the woman criticized. She also noted that her store ships anywhere in the U.S. if folks were interested in purchasing any of its products. It seemed that many TikTok users wanted to get their hands on one of their own offensive mugs.

