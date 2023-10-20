Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Offers Houseless Man Food After Watching Him Attempt to Break Into Neighbor's Apartment A woman encountered a homeless man trying to break into her neighbor's apartment. Instead of calling the police on him, she fed him and chatted. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 20 2023, Published 5:56 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @wherestayo

The veteran actor Morgan Freeman once said, "How do we change the world? By one random act of kindness at a time." One woman took this message to heart when she saw a man attempting to break into her neighbor's apartment.

Instead of calling the police or making him feel bad about him, she struck up a conversation with him and showed him kindness.

A woman catches a man trying to break into her neighbor's apartment, but instead of treating him like he was bad, she asks him what's up.

A TikTok creator named Taylor (@wherestayo) shared a video on the platform about an encounter she had with a man who she believed was experiencing homelessness.

She explains that one night she heard a commotion outside her apartment door and after her cat came running in with a look on its face she had never seen before, she decided to investigate.

"I opened the door, and I kid you not, I'm watching a man look through the windows of my neighbor's apartment, walk down, try to open the door," she said. "I was like ... what do I do? He's clearly breaking in," Taylor recounts.

Trying to get him to stop, she used her "biggest man voice" to say "Hey! What do you need?" to get his attention. Her heart raced as he walked over to her and said, "Honestly ... do you got anything like a cold beverage in there?" Taylor knew she had a bottle of coconut water in the fridge. "I was like, 'wait right here.' Shut the door ... Universe was telling me to do something," she recalled.

Taylor got him the bottle and returned outside where he was sitting in her patio chairs. She decided to sit down with him and just chat. When she asked if he was trying to break in, he said he thought the apartment next to hers was abandoned. She later remarked that "he had crazy intuition or something" as those folks had just moved out of the place — although that's a story for another day.

Taylor then asked the man if he was hungry, which he was. She proceeded to make him a burrito and asked him if he wanted to go anywhere in the city. He said the north side and she ordered him an Uber ride there. And just like that, he was on his way. In the comment section, users applauded Taylor for how she handled the situation.

"This is actually incredible de-escalation. I’m impressed with your ability to keep so calm," wrote one user. Another said: "Wow you handled that very very well. You made his day probably and possibly saved him from going to jail or just being a bad person. Thank you."

To that comment, Taylor responded: "Sometimes the answer is just love, we’re convinced these people are 'bad guys' when they’re really just in survival mode, ya feel me?"