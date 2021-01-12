Here's What You Should Know About The Great Kindness Challenge

Founded in 2006 by Danielle Gram and Jill McManigal, Kids for Peace encourages young people to engage in acts of kindness and forge change through campaigns like The Great Kindness Challenge.

Despite its humble origins — the program began as an activity for Jill's kids and their friends from the neighborhood in Carlsbad, Calif. — The Great Kindness Challenge reportedly attracted kids from more than 115 countries in 2019. So, how does it work? What's on the checklist?