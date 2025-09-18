Woman Decides to Get a Job at the Hotel Where Husband Is Cheating — Juicy Details Ahead "As a hotel manager, if you told me this during your interview I'd hire you on the spot." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 18 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kinsleyrae2323

When a person steps outside of their marriage, it’s only fair that they get exposed for their unfaithfulness. Why should one spouse continue to be devoted and committed when the other has put the wrong priorities first? Like the married CEO who was caught smooching a colleague at the Coldplay concert, and, of course, got caught on the kiss cam in front of the entire world (absolutely priceless!). I didn’t say how they should get caught; I just said they should!

Article continues below advertisement

That’s exactly the case in this story shared by TikToker @kinsleyrae2323, who says in her video that she got a job at the hotel her husband frequents for his cheat sessions, so she could catch him in the act. She claims to have known about the cheating for months but was waiting for the right moment to expose him. Getting a job at the hotel he visits frequently with his mistresses honestly seems like the perfect way to say, “Hey honey, I know.” Let’s get into the story.

Woman says she got a job at the hotel where husband cheats on her.

So Kinsley starts by diving into the story, explaining how it came out that her husband was cheating. But as it turns out, it wasn’t actually her own husband; she’s retelling a story someone else likely sent her, similar to how TikToker Belle Blake does.

Article continues below advertisement

If you recall, Belle shared the story of a pregnant woman whose sister-in-law claimed she was her surrogate, making it sound like it was hers, but it actually wasn’t. The concept of retelling a story anonymously has become a hot trend on TikTok, keeping the real person’s identity under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyway, back to the story Kinsley was sharing. The wife featured in it says she found out her husband was cheating after she decided to use his laptop for some grocery shopping because her phone was charging.

While checking his email for a confirmation, she stumbled upon “a bunch of emails from random hotels,” but one stood out because there were several emails from it, likely a hotel booking confirmation, as the woman says he was constantly at this one.

Article continues below advertisement

She explains that her husband frequently booked stays at this hotel during his lunch break, a time he often told her he was busy with meetings or other work-related stuff. While he said he’d call her back, he never did. So she decided that she would just get a job at the hotel to investigate before she exposes him.

Article continues below advertisement

She says she applied about 20 times, literally, and after telling them she needed the job because her husband wasn’t footing the costs at home, they felt bad for her and gave her a position.

Not only did she get the job, but she also learned it came with a room she could use at her leisure, meaning she could even spend the night if she wanted. She said, “Oh, even better, because then I get to stake him out and see what the f--k he’s doing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kinsley says the husband actually thinks the time she’s spending at this new job is being spent volunteering at their kid’s school. And that only makes it even worse because not only is he cheating, but they also share a child.

Article continues below advertisement