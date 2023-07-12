Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

Woman Snatches Poster Out of Concertgoer's Hands for Ruining Her View

During a Weeknd concert, one woman took another fan's poster away because it was ruining her view. Now, TikTok is praising her for what she did.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Jul. 12 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

the weeknd concert
Source: TikTok / @pippapalmerr

Nobody asked for it, but here it is — my opinion. HBO’s The Idol wasn’t as bad as critics claimed. I enjoyed the Sam Levinson-produced series. It was unpredictable and told an unfamiliar story about misogyny and control in the music industry.

Was The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) a little creepy in it? Sure. He was giving us the ick at times, but it hasn’t changed my opinion of him as an artist. And his fans continue to be ride-or-dies amid the series' controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Their dedication to the Canadian singer is unreal. They love their Abel, and they don’t want anything getting in between them, especially during a concert as one fan illustrated in a TikTok video.

Trust us, you don't have to be Abel's biggest supporter to appreciate the epicness of this video.

The Weeknd performs at the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at Met Life Stadium on July 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Source: getty images
Article continues below advertisement

A woman at a Weeknd concert does the thing that we’ve all always wanted to do.

Is it not just the worst thing ever when you're watching a performance and someone tall is in front of you?

It’s low-key infuriating, but obviously, people can't help being tall.

However, there are some folks who actively try to obstruct your view. You know who I'm talking about, right? The men who prop their girlfriends up on their shoulders so they can get a bird's eye view of the show at the expense of others.

Article continues below advertisement

There are those folks and then there are the ones who bring a poster board with them to concerts to wave in the air in hopes the talent will read it.

That’s thoughtful to pen the performer a little note, but what about all of the fans standing behind who now have to stare at the back of this poster?

Well, in a video shared by a TikTok user named Pippa (@pippapalmerr), she had a genius solution to make sure these folks and their marker-written messages are put in their place.

Article continues below advertisement

In her eight-second clip filmed during a Weeknd concert, a sign is seen blocking her view. So, what does she do? She gracefully snatched the sign out of the fan's hands.

And literally not a single soul turned around to see who took the sign. Not even the person who made the sign. A disruption did not follow. Now that's a power move if I ever did see one.

Article continues below advertisement

"No signs blocking our view here," Pippa wrote in her caption.

In the comment section, users commended her for her excellent work. "Someone finally did it y'all," read one comment. "Thank you for your service," another read.

tiktok comment about concertgoer snatching someone's sign at the weekndconcert
Source: tiktok
Article continues below advertisement

Other users mocked the sign's owner for thinking that The Weeknd was actually going to read the sign. "Where did she think he was gonna see that?" asked one user.

tiktok comment about concertgoer snatching someone's sign at the weekndconcert
Source: tiktok
Article continues below advertisement

Another remarked: "The sign be saying the most basic thing too."

Pippa replied to that comment by writing: "I came all the way from Egypt to be popular."

However, it's unclear if that's actually what the poster said or if she was making a joke. The front of the poster was not seen in the video.

All we can say is that Pippa saw a problem, saw a way to take care of it, and now she's our idol.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Mom Who Bought Taylor Swift Tickets for Her Daughters Died on the Night of the Concert

People Were Caught on Camera Leaving a Shania Twain Concert En Masse — What Happened?

Wait, Has Troye Sivan Actually Been to Jail Before? Unpacking the Singer's Wild Claims

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.