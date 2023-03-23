What Does WPS Mean? The Acronym Has Been Starting to Pop up on Social Media

Distractify
Have you ever seen "WPS" in a social media post and weren't quite sure what it meant? The acronym has multiple meanings and can mean different things depending on how it's used. For example, Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory may define it as Wi-fi protected setup. Meanwhile, the men of Too Hot to Handle might refer to it as wet panties syndrome. It all depends on who you ask.

But as of late, it seems more and more people are using the acronym in the same way. And that is to describe the stereotypical, bonkers, and sometimes out-of-touch activities that white people are known for doing. Enter WPS, otherwise known as white people s--t.

white people things tweet
Source: Twitter / @justpizzatingz
What Does WPS Mean?

WPS stands for white person s--t. TikTok creator @nnkea.eg references the term in her video down below as she talks about her white friend who is road-tripping by bike from Florida to California.

While biking across the country is something that all races do, @nnkea.go suggests that this activity is more popular with people who are white.

TikTok creator Matt Shep (@meetmattshep) also shares his thoughts on what activities white people exclusively do that most other races appear to opt out of. As he posits, walking barefoot in public is one. In his video, he stitches a creator who is filming herself walking barefoot in a Target store.

In another video, TikTok creator Aniyah (@theedolll) stitches a video of a cat sitting in a refrigerator and claims that filming their pet doing something quirky like sitting in the fridge is something that white people traditionally do.

Overall, it seems that white people have become very predictable in what they do or say. But worry not, WPS is not meant to embarrass white people, but rather lightly tease them for their actions.

If interested in learning more, there is a website called Stuffwhitepeoplelike.com that lists some of the stereotypical interests of those who are white. The list includes ugly sweater parties, Mad Men, pea coats, unpaid internships, bumper stickers, and more.

