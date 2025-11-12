'DWTS' Champ Xochitl Gomez's Dating History Is a Little Bit Mysterious The former 'DWTS' champ had some chemistry with Robert Irwin. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 12 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Nov. 11 episode of Dancing With the Stars gave former winners a chance to lace up their dancing shoes and partner with the show's current contestants. Although many of the show's previous winners performed well, Xochitl Gomez, who won Season 32 of the show, caught plenty of attention thanks to her partnership with Robert Irwin.

Article continues below advertisement

The two of them seem to share enthusiasm and a certain amount of infectious energy, which left many people wondering whether Xochitl is currently dating anyone. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Xochitl Gomez dating?

If Xochitl is in a relationship, it's one that she's managed to keep out of the spotlight. It's worth noting, though, that she is just 19 years old, and so it feels totally appropriate that her dating life has not been a public topic. She won Dancing With the Stars while she was still just 17, and she has been out of the public eye more over the past few years. Still, we don't know who she's dating, if anyone.

Many noticed the chemistry between Robert and Xochitl.

The main reason for the questions around Xochitl's dating life stem from the chemistry many people felt between Xochitl and Robert Irwin, who she was paired with on a November 2025 episode of Dancing With the Stars. "THE CHEMISTRY BETWEEN ROBERT IRWIN AND XOCHITL GOMEZ?!" one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Others noted that judge Derek Hough even called that chemistry out during his comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly, then, there are plenty of people out there who noticed some chemistry between the two of them, and Robert even admitted that they had tons of fun rehearsing together. The two of them seemed to be having a great time during their dance as well, although it's worth noting that they are both known in part for having remarkable amounts of charisma.

Article continues below advertisement

Xochitl was a fan favorite on 'Dancing With the Stars' for a reason.

Another reason for all the speculation around Xochitl is that many fans of Dancing With the Stars got a reminder of what a delight it was to see her on the dance floor. Her energy and enthusiasm for every routine is evident, and adding that energy to Robert's made for some really fun, compelling television.

While we might not know who Xochitl is currently dating, it's worth noting that she lives in Los Angeles and Robert lives in Australia, so it would be difficult for the two of them to be in a relationship. Of course, we don't even know if either of them has any sort of romantic interest in the other, and there's no evidence that they do beyond their dance.