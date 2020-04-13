New Housemates Honor Late 'Terrace House' Alum Yosuke Imai

Terrace House is a Japanese reality show kind of like Big Brother, but without the constant drama, backstabbing and rifts that characterize most other unscripted series. The show is almost mundane in its lack of conflict, and even when there is fight in the house, it’s handled with politeness and consideration that you would never find in a group of American reality TV contestants.

That's partly why fans were recently shocked to find out about the death of a previous Terrace House star.

The news was revealed on Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 4, which has so far only aired in Japan (Netflix released Part 3 in the U.S. in April), when a new housemate, Reo, reminisces about Yosuke Imai, who tragically died shortly after his appearance on the show.