Zac Brown Is a Proud Dad and Stepdad to Several Kids From His First and Third Marriages "You gotta just soak that in while they're little because they grow up so fast." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 28 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When he's not touring with the band that he named after himself, Zac Brown is a pretty dedicated family man. In fact, he has several children from his first marriage and a few more from his third marriage. A blended family means there's probably never a dull moment for the country singer when he's not on the road.

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But who are Zac Brown's children? The Zac Brown Band's first hit was "Chicken Fried" in 2008, and from there, they continued to garner success with more singles and albums. Along the way, Zac had three different wives, he was divorced twice, and he welcomed enough kids to start a little league baseball team. Well, sort of, anyway.

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Who are Zac Brown's children?

Before Zac married his third wife, Kendra Scott, in 2026, he was married twice. He welcomed four kids with his first wife, Shelly Brown. They have five kids together: four girls and one boy, Alexander, Joni, Georgia, Lucy, and Justice Brown. Zac's son Alexander is his youngest, and he came after Zac was a bona fide "girl dad."

When Zac married Kendra, he became the stepfather to her three sons, Cade, Beck, and Grey. Together, their blended family is made up of eight children, and it seems Zac has a fun time co-parenting with his ex and continuing to raise his kids and step-kids as they grow into adulthood at different times.

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In July 2025, Zac appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights and spoke about being a dad to his four daughters, along with his only son from his first marriage. "It's beautiful," he said at the time. "Every phase, it kinda feels like it might be wearing you out. You'll miss that the most. You gotta just soak that in while they're little because they grow up so fast."

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In 2020, Zac spoke to People about raising his five kids with his then-wife, Shelly. He said at the time that at the end of each day, he is happiest when he knows he gave each of his five kids "the best day" possible.

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Zac Brown was married three times.

Zac was married briefly between his first divorce and third marriage. In 2023, five years after he and Shelly divorced, Zac married actress and influencer Kelly Yazdi. They split up after just four months of marriage. Following their marriage, there were allegations of Kelly's alleged breach of contract as an employee with the Zac Brown Collective and confidentiality agreements not honored, per Us Weekly.