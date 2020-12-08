‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Zac Clark Got Candid About His Past Addiction and Recovery

During a one-on-one date with Zac Clark on The Bachelorette , Tayshia Adams said she didn’t know much about contestant Zac Clark. So Zac opened up to her in that Dec. 1 episode. He discussed his past addiction and arrest, his split from his first wife, and the moment he committed to rehabilitation.

And Tayshia, for her part, was grateful. “I knew that there was more to you because I just sensed it from the moment I met you,” she told the New Jersey native. “I felt like you’re so mature, and there’s just life that you lived, and I wanted to get to know that, so thank you.”

