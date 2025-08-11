Director Zach Cregger's Net Worth Could Skyrocket Thanks to the Success of 'Weapons' New Line Cinema reportedly paid Zach $10 million to direct 'Weapons.' By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 11 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @IGN

The success of Weapons upon its debut at the global box office left audiences wanting to find out more about the man who directed it. Zach Cregger proved once again that he excels at the horror genre thanks to his fresh script about a woman who has to deal with the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. After an action-packed summer at the box office, no one expected this story to become an overnight success.

Now that he is at the center of the spotlight, Zach could get more opportunities in the entertainment industry thanks to the success of Weapons. The artist's upcoming movies will also come along with the biggest paychecks Zach has seen in his life. What is the director's net worth? Here's what we know about the money Zach Cregger has made over the course of his career.

What is Zach Cregger's net worth?

Unfortunately, no official sources can estimate what Zach Cregger's net worth is. However, his net worth is set to explode given the success of Weapons. The film made $42 million in its opening weekend and $70 million globally. It carried a $38 million production budget.

Zach Cregger Director Net worth: TBD Zach Cregger is an actor and filmmaker best known for directing the horror movie Weapons and the Resident Evil reboot. Birth name: Zachary Michael Cregger Birthplace: Arlington, Va. Birthdate: March 1, 1981 Marriage: Sara Paxton Kids: 0 Education: School of Visual Arts

Barbarian is the only other major movie Zach Cregger directed before being given the opportunity to develop Weapons. The thriller, starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård, follows a woman who is haunted by a dangerous man after renting a seemingly safe Airbnb. Barbarian was met with a successful box office run and positive reviews from industry critics.

The success of Barbarian led Hollywood to believe that Zach could be trusted. When it was revealed that the director would be working on Weapons, several production companies rushed to get the rights to the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema ultimately paid the filmmaker $10 million to write, direct, and produce the horror story.

Zach Cregger is also reportedly getting a huge payday for his 'Resident Evil' reboot.

According to Puck, Zach is getting a $20 million payday to direct, write, and produce a Resident Evil reboot. Plus, Zach is also reportedly receiving 20 points on the backend. This is impressive given it is the director's third film. Zach spoke about his Resident Evil reboot and revealed that it will be "outside of the characters of the game."