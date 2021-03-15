Missing 'Spinning Out'? Try Netflix's Newest Ice Skating Drama, 'Zero Chill'

When Netflix canceled the ice skating drama Spinning Out after just one 10-episode season, fans were upset. After all, in addition to being one of the few shows to feature the competitive sport, Spinning Out also tackled serious topics like mental illness, recovering from injury, self-harm, and substance abuse. This was all against the backdrop of a burgeoning love story between Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) and Justin Davis (Evan Roderick).

Though the streaming network's latest skating-centric series, Zero Chill, features much lighter storylines, fans of Spinning Out will find a few key similarities. Like Kat, one of the protagonists in Zero Chill is a competitive figure skater who faces issues within her own family. The show begins when she (Kayla, played by Grace Beedie) moves from Canada to the U.K. because her twin brother, Eugene "Mac" (Dakota Taylor) earns a spot at a top hockey academy.

Source: Netflix

Upset that her parents take Mac's dreams more seriously than her own, Kayla does all that she can to prove that figure skating is more than just a hobby. There are also a few compelling romance storylines to keep viewers intrigued, just like in Spinning Out. Keep reading for more information about Zero Chill, including whether it's based on a true story.

Is 'Zero Chill' based on a true story? Though the teen drama is meant to be a realistic portrayal of sibling rivalry and navigating competitive ice sports, Zero Chill is not directly based on a true story. Mac and Kayla are not inspired by a real sibling duo, nor are their stories based off of any real hockey player or figure skater. But, the show does juxtapose the anxieties teens often have when starting school at a new place along with the difficulties of trying to prove one's self at a sport. Both Kayla and Mac thrive in their respective activities in England, but doing so causes them to make a few enemies along the way. Just as the twins are adjusting to their new community, Mac gets yet another offer from a school in a different country. At the end of Season 1, he makes a decision that will surely alter his future path, and it will affect his entire family. The storyline has many viewers wondering what exactly will happen — and if the show will return for another season. Source: Netflix