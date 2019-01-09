Seriously, Who Is the Unicorn on ‘The Masked Singer?’ Twitter Weighs In

UPDATE: As we suspected. the unicorn was revealed to be none other than Tori Spelling! Read on for all the clues that pointed to her.

Original story: The new Fox show, The Masked Singer, has captivated audiences as fans sitting at home are left guessing, "Who is behind the mask?"

Nick Cannon hosts the latest celebrity game show that has celebrities dressing up in animal costumes to perform a song of their choice. Before their performance, the celebrities also give clues to the audience on their identity. The first episode featured performances by a Lion, Unicorn, Monster, Deer, Peacock , and a Hippo, who was revealed to be (former?) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

While the other identities have not yet been revealed, we are prepared to take a crack at one of them! The Unicorn captivated our attention with a rendition of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” Now, we are putting on our Scooby Doo hats and trying to find the clues to solve this mystery. Who is the Unicorn on The Masked Singer? The Unicorn gave us a few clues before her big performance. And yes, by the voice, we can tell the mysterious identity must be a female celeb. She revealed that she grew up in an affluent neighborhood, saying: "My childhood should’ve been magical. I grew up in one of the richest neighborhoods," to which panelist Jenny McCarthy commented, "Beverly Hills."

This star also revealed that her dream was to one day be a singer. "When I was little, I dreamt of singing, but someone I’d admired told me I was tone deaf," she said. This female celebs seems as though she’s gone through many ups and downs in her life, as she explained to the audience, "All my life, people told me I wasn’t worthy."

Now, she took to the stage to live out her dream. "I’m not gonna listen to them any longer," she concluded. "Nobody can tell me who I can or can’t be." Fans have been quick to try and piece together these clues and we are loving some of these theories. As there can only be one person under the mask, take a look at some of the biggest theories.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian wearing a Unicorn mask on a Fox game show… Sorry, nope. This would definitely not be a Kanye-approved gig! Plus, we feel he would be opposed to sharing the stage with his bride. Stay in your reality TV and makeup lane, Kim.

However, she did release a single in 2011 called "Jam (Turn It Up), and you can listen to it here to compare.

Paris Hilton Though Paris Hilton did grow up in the wealthy area of Beverly Hills, she did become a professional singer. Yes, many of us did forget this little fact. Though her singing career didn’t blossom across the world, she did release an album. So, we find it hard to believe she became a singer after someone told her she was tone deaf.

Also, she was the ultimate IT girl of the mid-2000s, so the clue about people telling her all her life that she wasn’t worthy, really seems like a stretch.

Tori Spelling Tori, the daughter of Beverly Hills 90210 creator Aaron Spelling, grew up in the rich neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Not known for her singing, the actress has had to battle her way through critics in both her professional and personal life. We think this theory is definitely a huge contender, and also seems to be the most popular amongst tweeters.

