(L-R) Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Jane Fonda in '80 for Brady'
Forget the Super Bowl! When and Where Will '80 for Brady' be on Streaming? Details

Four women. One quarterback. A Super Bowl to remember. 80 for Brady is the girls' night out movie we didn't even realize we needed.

The story follows four dedicated Tom Brady fans (played by Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin) who decide to take life by the proverbial reins and head to what could be Tom Brady's last Super Bowl in 2017 (little did they know!).

So do the ladies of 80 for Brady actually score a touchdown and meet their football hero? You'll have to head to the theater to find out.

If you're not a fan of watching films in theaters anymore (movie snacks are cheaper at home, after all!), here's what we know about when and where 80 for Brady will be on streaming.

Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in '80 for Brady'
Let's just say these two like Tom better than Giselle does.

When will '80 for Brady' be on streaming? And where will it be on streaming?

80 for Brady was distributed by Paramount Pictures, so when the film does go to streaming, it'll land on the ten yard line on the Paramount Plus streaming platform.

So when will fans be able to stream the movie on Paramount Plus? There isn't a confirmed streaming date yet for 80 for Brady, but previous Paramount films have gone to the streamer about 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release.

If we follow that 30-45 day movie to streaming model, then fans of Rita, Sally, Lily, Jane, and that Tom Brady guy will be able to stream 80 for Brady in March 2023. (Will Tom decide to un-retire himself again by that point? TBD.)

So how is 80 for Brady faring, reviews-wise? Is it worth skipping the wait for streaming and heading to the theaters? Audiences seem to think so, based on 80 for Brady's 89 percent audience score rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critics' score is a tad bit lower. Currently. 80 for Brady has a 63 percent rating based on critics' reviews.

You know what, though? Any movie celebrating female friendship, football, and an unwavering zest for life is better than a Hail Mary pass at overtime in our book.

You can watch 80 for Brady in theaters now, coming soon to streaming on Paramount Plus.

