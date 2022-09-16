NFL Star Aaron Donald Pops Into 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' — Let's Get to Know Him

In a March 2022 interview with Sports Illustrated, Aaron was talking about his future in the NFL. The 31-year-old is at the top of his game, but he's been dancing around the idea of retirement for quite some time. His reasons for wanting to walk away from the game he loves don't fall under the usual umbrellas of health or financial. If Aaron left the NFL, it would be for his children.

"People who know me understand why," he told the outlet.