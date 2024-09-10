Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset 'Selling Sunset' Husband Adam Gold Has a Net Worth That Lives Up to His Name He has a long history in business, specifically in the world of marketing. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 10 2024, 6:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @thealannagold

Season 8 of Netflix's Selling Sunset shows the highs and lows of business life and personal life in Los Angeles. The Oppenheim Group continues to hustle while a marriage falls apart and friendships are tested repeatedly. The office dynamic also shifted with the return of Bre Tiesi, whose fate on the show was left up in the air at the end of Season 7. In addition to Bre, there is a new member of the team: Alanna Gold joined the Oppenheim Group and has brought fresh energy to the show as the new girl on the team.

Alanna is from Canada and initially went to school to study science, per an interview she did with Today. Her career focus shifted a few times, and after traveling the world and getting married, she began pursuing the world of real estate. She and her now husband, Adam Gold, got engaged in 2019 and were married three years later. We see Alanna working hard in Season 8 of Selling Sunset, but we don't get to see much of her husband. Alanna has an impressive net worth, but what about her husband?

Source: Instagram @thealannagold

What is 'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's husband Adam's net worth?

According to various sources, Adam Gold has a net worth of $3 million. He has a long history in the world of business, specifically in marketing. He is the managing director of Living Room, which is "a private members’ club catering to a community with a passion for music, art, film, fashion ... located in the burgeoning Hollywood Studio District in Los Angeles, California." Adam has built quite a career for himself, and the fruit of his and Alanna's labor is seen in Pioneertown. (More on that below...)

Source: Instagram/@thealannagold

Alanna's proclaimation about owning Pioneertown has gotten her in trouble with the town's citizens.