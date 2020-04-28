Work It! Tiktok Star Addison Rae Without Makeup Is Still as Flawless as Ever!

Though she only just created a TikTok in July 2019, Addison Rae Easterling's social media fame has exploded. Boasting almost 40 million followers on the popular app, the teen has since signed with prestigious talent agency WME (along with her parents), has numerous brand deals, and is hoping to use her newfound fame to help launch her acting career.

Fans love Addison's TikTok videos, which feature the teen dancing, lip syncing, and performing skits, but it's also hard not to notice the teen's flawless skin and gorgeous looks! Recently, Addison shared her updated makeup routine , which showed viewers how to achieve her "no-makeup" makeup look.

So, what does Addison Rae look like without makeup on?

Let's just say, she's beautiful... The Louisiana native is famous for her long eyelashes and "girl next door" style. Separating herself from other social media stars, Addison revealed that she does not use heavy foundation, false eyelashes (unless it's a "glam" look), heavy contour, and etc. Basically, she likes to appear as natural as possible.

And, we can certainly see why! Think sunkissed glow with lots of brow gel! In an updated makeup video, the influencer showed off her simple makeup routine that anyone can achieve. Fans were quick to note just how gorgeous the star looked with and without the beauty products.

Source: YouTube