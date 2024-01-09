Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Marvel Superstar Alaqua Cox and Her Fiancé Welcome a Tiny Superhero Into the World Alaqua Cox, best known for her role as Maya Lopez/Echo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is engaged! Read on to learn about her fiancé and their son. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 9 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Imagine making your acting debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (aka the biggest multimedia franchise of this century)? It might sound like a far-fetched dream, but it actually happened! Enter Alaqua Cox, the Native American actress who took that larger-than-life leap and made her acting debut in this remarkable way.

She landed her breakthrough role as Maya Lopez/Echo, starring in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye before landing her very own miniseries, simply titled Echo. Now, as she catapults into the limelight, MCU fans everywhere are itching for the lowdown on her off-screen escapades. First things first, though — is Alaqua Cox married? Stay tuned for the inside scoop on her love life, and read on to uncover the delightful details about her son!

So, is Alaqua Cox married?

As of early January 2024, Alaqua Cox is not married — but she'll be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later because she's got an engagement ring sparkling on her finger!

Now, she's usually a master at keeping her private life on the down low, but every now and then, Alaqua gives us a sneak peek into her world via social media. And oh boy, that includes the lovey-dovey escapades with her mystery fiancé (whose identity remains unknown to the public).

Alaqua Cox and her fiancé.

There's been a flood of snapshots from their romantic getaways, and the real kicker came in May 2023 when Alaqua dropped a bombshell — a sweet pic with her fiancé, cupcakes, and the big announcement of a little one on the way!

Alaqua and her fiancé welcomed their son in October 2023.

Fast forward to Mother's Day 2023, and the deaf actress couldn't contain her excitement as she happily spilled the beans about her and her fiancé expecting their first child together. And guess what? Alaqua shared the news of the baby boy's birth on Instagram on Oct. 30, 2023.

Scrolling through the Echo stars Instagram, you'd stumble upon a heart-melting series of photos. In the first frame, she's perched in a chair, cradling her newborn son and giving him sweet little kisses. And that's not all — she even managed to sneak in a promotional endorsement for the Lollipop Baby Camera in the mix.