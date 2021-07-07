Alexis Gaube Is a Successful Model, Influencer, and Card Dealer on 'Card Sharks'

The newest iteration of Card Sharks premiered on ABC in 2019. Hosted by comedian Joel McHale , the suspenseful program features two contestants who have to rely on a combination of razor-sharp wit and pure luck to defeat the odds and win big. So, what's there to know about the card dealers? What's Alexis Gaube 's career journey like?

Alexis Gaube is a model and one of the dealers on 'Card Sharks.'

As one of the card dealers appearing on Card Sharks, Alexis can single-handedly make or break the game. As part of her job, she has to arrange the cards, which can completely overwrite the course of events and bring good fortune or horrible fate to the participants. In addition to her role on Card Sharks, Alexis works as a model and Instagram influencer.

According to her IMDb, Alexis was one of the face models contributing to Mortal Kombat 11, a video game developed by NetherRealm Studios and carried by Warner Bros. It's understood that Alexis lent her beautiful features for the character of Jade, Shao Kahn's assassin who is close friends with an Edenian princess, Kitana.

Other face models appearing in Mortal Kombat 11 include Kaprice Imperial, on whom Kitana, Mileena, and Sindel are based, Stephan Scalabrino, who stepped in for Shao Kahn, and Lakin Valdez, whom Mortal Kombat 11 fans will recognize as Kotal Kahn.

Alexis is currently represented by Select Model Management, a model agency with offices in London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and other locations, and Stewart Talent Agency, a talent agency that carries stars like Carol Kane and Alexandra Ordolis. As an influencer, Alexis has also worked in close collaboration with brands like Warby Parker, Ann Taylor, and Cabi Clothing. She boasts 14,200 followers on Instagram.

As Alexis's LinkedIn profile reveals, she has worked as a model for more than a decade now. She signed with Select Model Management in 2010, and she hasn't looked back since.

Before plunging herself into a career as a model, Alexis worked as a bartender at a venue named City Tap and The Attic, which is located in Bowling Green, Ohio, the city that's also home to her alma mater, Bowling Green State University. She landed the role at City Tap and The Attic in 2012, per LinkedIn.