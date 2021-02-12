Alexis Ren May Have Had a Relationship with a Disney Star

We can pretty much guarantee that Alexis Ren has probably flooded your Instagram feed for years. The model and influencer has been in the social media game for a while and is best known for her traveling content. But she has also made a name for herself in the exercising world by posting workout videos on her YouTube channel and on her IGTV. She has 14 million followers on Instagram and more than a million subscribers on YouTube.

Her love life has been a topic of conversation too! The 24-year-old has been romantically linked to famous names like Jay Alvarrez , Alan Bersten, Milo Manheim, and Noah Centineo . Some of these relationships didn't end on the best terms, though. Learn more about her ex-boyfriends, what happened between them, and if she's seeing anyone now.

After what seemed to be a really great 2-year relationship, Alexis and Jay didn't have the smoothest breakup. People assumed that their split was messy when she tweeted , "that time you confused a lesson for a soulmate" in early 2017. She continued to throw more jabs at Alvarrez via Twitter where she called him out on using her for fame, Refinery29 reports. So, they're probably not friendly exes!

Alexis and Jay were seeing each other from 2014 to 2016. The two had a lot in common — they were both travel bloggers and frequently went on trips together and documented it. And according to CollegeCandy , she and Jay had also had a deep connection because of the fact that they had both lost their mothers. When Alexis competed in Dancing with the Stars , she revealed on the "Most Memorable Year" night that her mom had passed away from cancer.

Even though their relationship looked promising — especially during the finale where they embraced on television after their final performance — they broke up in late 2018. A fan commented on one of her photos asking if they were still dating, which led her to reply: “feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Once Alexis was paired with Alan for the show, it was obvious that they had such strong chemistry. The best part was that they felt it too! Throughout the show, they clearly grew a romantic bond that led to the both of them admitting, on-camera, that they had feelings for each other. Alan even went as far as to say that he was "falling" for Alexis. They were so cute!!

A very surprising duo, we know! Alexis and Milo met and became close while they were celebrity performers on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. Once the show ended, they remained in touch and even did interviews together about DWTS. They never confirmed whether they were an official item, but some of their photos seem to indicate they were.

Alexis' most recent relationship was with Noah Centineo.

Rumors the two were dating sparked in September of 2019 when they were seen looking very cozy with each other after Noah picked Alexis up from the airport, Us Weekly said. After multiple relationship allegations, they ended up confirming they were official when they attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in October 2019 and posed for pictures side-by-side.

But in April of 2020, People reported that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, which had people thinking they had broken up. Along with the unfollowing, they had also deleted all the pictures they had together on their accounts. Neither of them really spoke about what had happened between them, but Alexis referenced the split when talking to Entertainment Tonight in October of that same year.