Allison Mack Files for Divorce From Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Scandal

It's been a whirlwind couple of years for Allison Mack , who has just filed for divorce from Nicki Clyne . The fallen star is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the NXIVM cult scandal, and it looks like she will be facing the sentence without her wife by her side.

According to reports, Allison Mack has filed for divorce from her wife, Nicki Clyne. The 38-year-old former actress filed in Orange County, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2020. According to People, the two had reportedly gotten married in 2017, according to court transcripts from federal prosecutors.

Both Mack and Clyne were actors, with Mack starring on Smallville and Clyne playing a role on Battlestar Galactica. The two reportedly met while enrolling as members of NXIVM, a self-proclaimed multi-level marketing company and self-help group based in the United States, currently embroiled in a sex cult scandal.

People reports that court documents claim the two actresses got married "at the behest of NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere." A former publicist who used to work for the cult alleged, "Nicki has been in the cult for 12 years. She quit her regular role with Battlestar to follow Raniere."

In Seduced, a documentary following one member in NXIVM and her mom's attempts to get her daughter to leave the group, Catherine Oxenberg's daughter, India, claimed that Clyne and Mack forced her to witness their wedding ceremony.

"They also wrote a document that I had to sign, saying they were in love and that the wedding was real," India said in the film. "I didn't realize at the time what I had done was a federal crime. They were not in love, and Nicki was Canadian, and she needed the marriage in order to stay in the country. This whole thing was orchestrated by Keith."

