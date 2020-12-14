Allison Mack Files for Divorce From Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Scandal

Allison Mack Files for Divorce From Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM ScandalBy Devan McGuinness
Updated
It's been a whirlwind couple of years for Allison Mack, who has just filed for divorce from Nicki Clyne. The fallen star is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the NXIVM cult scandal, and it looks like she will be facing the sentence without her wife by her side.
Allison Mack has filed for divorce from Nicki Clyne.
According to reports, Allison Mack has filed for divorce from her wife, Nicki Clyne. The 38-year-old former actress filed in Orange County, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2020. According to People, the two had reportedly gotten married in 2017, according to court transcripts from federal prosecutors.
Both Mack and Clyne were actors, with Mack starring on Smallville and Clyne playing a role on Battlestar Galactica. The two reportedly met while enrolling as members of NXIVM, a self-proclaimed multi-level marketing company and self-help group based in the United States, currently embroiled in a sex cult scandal.
People reports that court documents claim the two actresses got married "at the behest of NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere." A former publicist who used to work for the cult alleged, "Nicki has been in the cult for 12 years. She quit her regular role with Battlestar to follow Raniere."
In Seduced, a documentary following one member in NXIVM and her mom's attempts to get her daughter to leave the group, Catherine Oxenberg's daughter, India, claimed that Clyne and Mack forced her to witness their wedding ceremony.
"They also wrote a document that I had to sign, saying they were in love and that the wedding was real," India said in the film. "I didn't realize at the time what I had done was a federal crime. They were not in love, and Nicki was Canadian, and she needed the marriage in order to stay in the country. This whole thing was orchestrated by Keith."
Allison Mack has pleaded guilty related to her dealings with NXIVM.
Mack was arrested in April 2018 related to her connections to NXIVM. She was indicted on multiple counts of sex-trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor for allegedly forcing women to be slaves for the leader of the cult, Keith Raniere. She was also accused of money laundering and identity fraud.
"As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere," United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in a statement to CNN in April 2018. "The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit."
Mack was later released on a $5 million bond, and at first, she pleaded not guilty to those charges. In April 2019, she pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy charge and the racketeering charge. She has yet to be sentenced in the case.
Raniere, the co-founder of NXIVM, was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020 after a conviction of seven felony charges related to his connection with NXIVM. He has maintained that he is "innocent" through his trial and sentencing.