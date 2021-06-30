Allison Mack's Marriage to Nicki Clyne Might've Been Orchestrated by NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere

Once-popular child actress and Smallville alum Allison Mack is scheduled for sentencing over her involvement in NXIVM — the group that positioned itself as a personal development company — on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Mack, who enamored viewers with her portrayal of characters like Nicole Jacob in 7th Heaven, is facing allegations over recruiting new NXIVM members and subjecting them to abhorrent practices. She likely got married at the request of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere as well.