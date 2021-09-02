'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Amanda Salinas and Her Hubby, Jordan, Want to Start a Family

With a group of little women at the focal point, Little Women: Atlanta captures the complications the stars have to face in their quest to make it big in showbiz. An aspiring actor, businesswoman, and wife, Amanda easily enamored the fans. So, who is her husband?

Season 1 of Little Women: Atlanta premiered on Lifetime on Jan. 27, 2016. It garnered instant popularity thanks to its drama-filled scenes portraying the everyday life of stars like Andrea and Amanda Salinas (aka Tiny Twinz).

The beautiful event was organized by Millicent S. Finney & Associates, a wedding-planning firm based in Dallas. Amanda's twin sister, Andrea, served as her maid of honor. In a last-minute shakeup, Amanda decided to demote Ashley "Minnie" Ross , the person originally assigned the task, to the role of a bridesmaid, per People .

Amanda met the love of her life during a night out. They started dating on Dec. 14, 2014, per The Cinemaholic . It has been smooth sailing ever since. Their relationship landmarks were captured on Little Women: Atlanta , with previous episodes showing their marriage proposal and wedding day. Jordan proposed in the summer of 2017. They tied the knot in an intimate-feeling wedding ceremony held in Dallas in 2018.

Amanda Salinas and Jordan Castillo want to have children.

A protective and thoughtful boyfriend, Jordan has appeared several times on Little Women: Atlanta. In a more recent episode of the show, he promised Amanda he would be there by her side while they were trying to figure out if they would be able to start a family anytime soon. "First, I have to see if I'm able to have kids," Amanda told Jordan in the March 2021 episode. "I don't think I'm overthinking it because you know what I've been through with all my surgeries and MRIs and X-rays and all the radiation and everything."

"My medical rep sheet is long, y'all," Amanda explained in a confessional. "I've had several surgeries to straighten my legs. I basically lived under X-rays and MRIs. I've been injected with dyes, metals, you just name it. All that can affect my ability to get pregnant. I just want to make sure I'm able to have kids, that's it."

"It's been bothering me for years, not knowing if I can have kids or not. But, to be honest, I've been putting it off because I'm terrified if they're going to tell me that I can't," she added. "And that would crush me and Jordan too." An avid social media user, Amanda frequently takes to Instagram to post selfies and share updates about her latest adventures with her twin sis, Andrea. She is yet to post details about how her medical history might impact her ability to have kids.