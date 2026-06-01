Amy Schumer Shows Off Bikini Body During Scenic Paddleboarding Adventure "Love this new era of you." By Alisan Duran Published June 1 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer is giving fans another glimpse at her vacation adventures. The comedian and actress recently shared a new Instagram post featuring herself enjoying a peaceful day on the water while wearing a sleek black swimsuit.

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The post comes amid continued attention surrounding Amy's health and fitness journey. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with supportive messages as she showcased stunning scenery and a relaxed day in the Mediterranean.

Source: MEGA

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Amy Schumer bikini body takes center stage in new vacation photos.

In the new Instagram post, Amy stood atop a paddleboard in calm blue water while surrounded by dramatic mountains and a picturesque coastline. She paired her black one-piece swimsuit with a wide-brimmed sun hat as she carefully navigated the water.

"I got bounded today thanks ma and dad," Amy jokingly captioned the post. The photos highlighted her athletic frame and confident demeanor as she balanced on the paddleboard. The scenic backdrop made the snapshots feel like a postcard from a luxury European getaway.

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Fans were quick to celebrate the update, with one commenter writing, "Happy birthday!!!" alongside a heart emoji.

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The paddleboarding photos arrive shortly after Amy shared additional vacation snapshots that drew attention online. In images obtained by Hello! Magazine, the comedian wore a bright red swimsuit while paddleboarding in crystal-clear water during another day of her Mediterranean escape.

She also shared several lifestyle photos from the trip, including moments aboard a yacht, time spent with her son Gene, and elegant evening outings.

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Amy Schumer also stunned fans in a flowing white dress.

Beyond the swimsuit photos, Amy posted images showing off a more glamorous side of her vacation wardrobe. One standout picture featured her standing barefoot on a yacht deck while wearing a flowing white dress during sunset.

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The soft lighting and ocean backdrop created a striking scene, prompting fans to praise the look in the comments section. "Looks so peaceful," one follower wrote, while another added, "Love this new era of you."

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Amy's latest posts come after a transformative period in her life. The 44-year-old previously revealed she lost more than 50 pounds and overcame Cushing syndrome, a hormonal condition she said developed after receiving steroid injections. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Amy explained that online commentary about changes to her appearance ultimately led her to seek medical answers. She later learned she had developed the condition and began addressing the underlying health issues.

"So I got these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome – which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard," she said. "I learned I had this condition, and that I had something called moon face, and I'm starring in a movie – and there's a camera right in my face, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' I was feeling really down on myself before I started filming this movie."