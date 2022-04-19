Season 1, Episode 6 of Anatomy of a Scandal kicks off with a scene portraying Sophie's brief encounter with Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery), the barrister handling James's case. Soon enough, we jump ahead to a scene between Kate and an acquaintance — as part of which Kate gives voice to the increasing amount of guilt and concern she feels because she decided to take on the case despite knowing that there's a conflict of interest. An Oxford graduate, Kate is one of James's victims.