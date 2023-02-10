Andrea Lewis’ Husband Is One of the Biggest Record Executives in the Business

The sex comedy Three Ways premiered on Hulu, and it’s an absolute rollercoaster. Featuring Andrea Lewis, Brittany S. Hall, Ronin Lee, Jerrel O’Neal, and more, the film follows “sexually awkward Stacey Johnson [as she] decides to take control of her life, cancel her ex, and conquer her fears by having a threesome with her new beau and a mysterious woman she’s never met.”

With Andrea Lewis starring as Stacey, you might wonder where you’ve seen her before. The 37-year-old Canadian actress has appeared in everything from Cadet Kelly to Degrassi: The Next Generation, and she now runs a production company called Jungle Wild Productions. Not only that, but she recently tied the knot with one of the most acclaimed record executives in the music industry. Let’s meet Andrea’s husband now!

Who is Andrea Lewis’ husband, Felix Howard?

Andrea Lewis is married to Felix Howard, director of A&R at BMG in London. Born in 1973, the 50-year-old songwriter/producer is renowned in the entertainment industry, specifically music. However, his expertise expands beyond that.

In 1985, Felix graced the cover of The Face, a London-based magazine specializing in British music, culture, and fashion, at only 12 years old. The young model was photographed by legendary British photographer Jamie Morgan and styled by iconic fashion designer Ray Petri. He also appeared in Madonna’s 1986 “Open Your Heart” music video.

Andrea Lewis’ husband, Felix Howard, has worked with countless legendary musicians.

As a songwriter and A&R director, Felix has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Felix has written songs for the late Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue, Sugababes, Sia, and more. When the 50-year-old songwriter joined EMI Publishing as an A&R manager in 2007, he signed stars such as Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Beverley Knight, MNEK, and James Vincent McMorrow, among others. After several years as A&R manager, he became head of A&R EMI UK and Europe Creative.

After EMI, Felix became Daniel Lieberberg's consultant at Universal Records and signed Lewis Capaldi. In 2020, he took on his current role as director of A&R at BMG in London and has since worked with Louis Tomlinson, Lady Blackbird, Gabrielle, and more.

Andrea Lewis tied the knot with her husband, Felix Howard, in 2021.

In October 2021, the 37-year-old Degrassi alum and A&R director said, “I do,” in the U.K. The duo exchanged vows at “Paradise by way of Kensal Green,” an award-winning bar, club, and restaurant in London. On Instagram, Andrea shared breathtaking photos of the ceremony and venue. “An Actress & A Music Exec walk into a bar in London,” the actress wrote in her caption.

Felix also posted photos from the wedding on Instagram. “On the 28th of October 2021 @andrealewis and I were married at the @paradisekensal,” the songwriter wrote. “For those asking about a name change, yes, I will be changing my name to Felix Steadman Lewis as soon as allowed. Love to all.”