Is Angie Harmon Married? A Look at Her Romantic Journey Angie got the shock of her life when she was proposed to on late-night television. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 2 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Known for her iconic roles like ADA Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order and Jane Rizzoli on Rizzoli and Isles, actress Angie Harmon has also captivated fans with her personal life. After all, it's not every day you see someone getting a surprise marriage proposal on late-night television. (Yup, it happened to Angie! More on that in a moment...)

But is Angie still married today? Is she dating anyone? Below, we take a look at the Buried in Barstow star's romantic life.

Is Angie Harmon married?

Source: Getty Images Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn

Though Angie is not married today, she was previously married for 13 years. Angie married NFL player Jason Sehorn in June 2001. And as for the proposal itself — it took place in front of millions of viewers on late-night TV.

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in March 2000, Angie — who was seated alongside the iconic Elton John — was shocked when Jay brought out Jason as a surprise guest. Jason then came out on stage and got down on one knee. A shocked Angie gasped and, of course, said yes. Together, Angie and Jason welcomed three daughters over the years (more on them in a moment).

However, the couple would go on to announce their separation in 2014. Sources said that distance may have played a factor, as Angie spent a lot of time at home raising their kids away from the Hollywood spotlight, all the way in North Carolina — even though it meant she'd have to commute to film Rizzoli and Isles. “The dynamic of the relationship changed,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Things were brewing.”

Does Angie Harmon have kids?

Angie and Jason have three children together. Eldest daughter Finley was born in October 2003, followed by middle daughter Avery in June 2005. Their youngest daughter, Emery, joined the family in December 2008.

Is Angie Harmon dating anyone now?

In December 2019, Angie announced that she was engaged to soap actor Greg Vaughan. They confirmed the happy news with a fun "Marry, Marry Christmas" message, to the delight of fans.

Adorably, these two Texas natives actually grew up within 15 minutes of each other, though they didn't know each other at the time. They would go on to first meet at a photo shoot in 1991, and though Greg was smitten, they wouldn't actually go on to date until 2018, when he asked her out for ice cream. They were both recently divorced at the time.

The date, however, wasn't as easy as it sounds. “I had to fly all the way to the East Coast to do so because there was not much chance of her coming back this direction for a while, so if there was anybody gonna make it happen, it was going to be me,” he said, per Soap Hub.