Inside Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey's Relationship: A Timeline of Their Romance Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey first sparked romance rumors back in February 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 14 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET

If you’ve seen the cute photo confirming Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey’s relationship going around social media, you aren’t alone. The Pitch Perfect actor and the Los Angeles-based stylist have had rumors swirling about their romance since February 2025. Their love story has largely unfolded online through a combination of soft launches, poetic Instagram posts, and just enough social media flirting to keep people interested.

What exactly is the timeline behind Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey’s relationship? Keep reading as we take a closer look at how this beautiful love story evolved.

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey’s relationship timeline started with subtle social media hints and flirting.

Speculation around Anna’s love life started in February 2025 when she and Jade appeared together in a man-on-the-street TikTok video discussing some of their worst dates. The interviewer asked both Jade and Anna what they expected from a man during a first date. Anna jokingly admitted she didn’t expect “anything” from a man because she was more interested in women these days. Jade agreed with Anna before placing an arm around her shoulder.

What really sparked rumors about these two being a couple, however, was when Anna called Jade "babe" in the same video. Between how off-put Anna seemed about dating men and the cute nickname, fans were convinced they were a couple. While it wasn’t a formal announcement, it became the first of several low-key nods that sparked interest in their relationship. TikTok users started piecing together clues from their social media interactions, which included flirty comments and shared appearances in videos and photos.

Not long after that, Jade posted a candlelit dinner photo of Anna with a poetic caption: “Her smile is a poem. Her eyes are roses. Her laugh is music for dancing.” Anna later reshared the post, tagging Jade and adding a flaming heart emoji — marking the first moment many fans considered the relationship Instagram official.

Jade worked behind the scenes in fashion and creative projects

Before becoming known to fans as Anna’s partner, Jade had already built a career as a stylist and creative writer based in Los Angeles. She worked on a variety of artistic projects, including Keke Palmer’s “Black-Owned Friday” campaign and contributions to Lena Waithe’s Legacy podcast.

Her professional background wasn’t centered on fame or celebrity, but rather on creative direction and storytelling — qualities that may have drawn Anna to her in the first place. According to People, Jade’s work extended across fashion and entertainment industries, but she kept a relatively low personal profile despite high-profile collaborators.

This isn't Anna's first relationship to make headlines.

Anna had previously been married twice, first to actor Michael Mosley and then to Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin. Both relationships attracted some media attention, especially her divorce from Skylar, which fans of the franchise followed closely.

This new chapter in Anna’s life, however, seems much more personal and less polished for the public. There was no press release. No red carpet debut. Just the occasional post, a poetic caption, and quiet glimpses into her relationship with Jade via social media posts.