Annette Bening and Warren Beatty Have Four Kids, 32 Years of Marriage, and Two Oscars Need some marriage advice from half of a 30+ year union? "Make sure that your spouse is a good kisser." By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 7 2024, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET

The 96th Academy Awards has a few familiar faces up for major awards. One of the nominees has a spouse who may be just as legendary in the film industry.

Actress Annette Bening is nominated for an Oscar for the fifth time. Previously recognized for her performances in The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia, and The Kids Are All Right, she’s going for the gold at this year’s ceremony for Nyad. Her date may look familiar.

The actress began dating co-star Warren Beatty shortly after filming 1991’s Bugsy. They married the following year on Mar. 3, 1992. The couple have four children together: Stephen born in 1992, Ben born in 1994, Isabel born in 1997 and Ella born in 2000.

A stable marriage after 12,775 other dates.

A Jul. 19, 2014, New York Post piece notes that Warren slept with 12,775 other people before dating and marrying Annette. Warren is quoted saying “It took about 10 minutes [to fall in love with her]. Maybe five. I was so elated to meet her, and yet at the same time, I began to mourn the passing of a way of life.”

Based on the last 30 years of their marriage, it seems like things have been a bit different for the actor. “When I was in my 20s and 30s, there were certain things that were irresistible,” Warren said “And then into my 40s and into my 50s, being adolescent never got boring. That fortunately came to a conclusion, not a moment too soon.”

In a Sep. 1, 2018 interview with The Times out of the UK, Annette said, “The crucial thing is that while we want many of the same things in life, we've thrived because we approach things very differently."

On a Feb. 3, 2022 episode of The Late Late Show, the actress said, “It does feel like 30 years, only in a good way. 30 years, it’s amazing, we’re very, very proud of ourselves.” When asked for advice, she had some ready to go, “Make sure that your spouse is a good kisser.”

They may have different approaches but they’re both award winning actors.

Annette may not yet have Oscar gold but she has won the Best Actress in a Leading Role BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in American Beauty and Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globes for her work in Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right.