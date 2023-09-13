Home > Viral News > Trending 10 Hilarious Memes to Celebrate the Apple iPhone 15 Apple announced the new iPhone 15 on September 12, 2023 and the internet did what the internet did. Here are 10 memes in honor of the new release. By Allison Hunt Sep. 12 2023, Published 8:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Apple

On September 12, 2023, Apple held its annual event where it unveiled all of its new lines of products. They introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro. Apple also talked about its goals to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Article continues below advertisement

As all of us who have iPhones know (which is a whopping 50% of all Americans btw), every new Apple product can set you back a pretty penny. The new iPhones will start at $799 and go up as high as $1599. We also know from experience with every new rollout, there start to be glitches in the old phones, as they become unable to keep up with the new technology. Naturally, the Internet decided to take this rollout of the new iPhone and do what the Internet does. So without further ado, here are 10 memes for Apple's iPhone 15.

10 memes for Apple iPhone's 15

This very well-known Spiderman meme plays on how often there is a new iPhone. In the meme, we see different Spidermans as the different versions of the iPhone. The tweet read, "Do you think this is an accurate meme for today?" Yes we do.

Article continues below advertisement

my iPhone 13 pro after Apple announced the iPhone 15 today#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/3u3iNzpcnb — jay🧸 (@fwj6y) September 12, 2023

This meme plays on old iPhones starting to glitch. The video shows a woman in red glitching like crazy with the words, "My iPhone 13 pro after Apple announced the iPhone 15 today."

When u go to buy iPhone 15 and select kidney as payment option #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mdfthP2mJi — meh° (@ImMehulOkk) September 12, 2023

This meme reads, "When you go to buy iPhone 15 and select kidney as a payment option." The video shows a police officer holding a dog by its neck commenting on how expensive the new phone is.

Article continues below advertisement

My iPhone 7 after today’s apple event that just announced the iPhone 15 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/y0JgpHVEy5 — Jalen (@JalenTrece) September 12, 2023

Another video commenting on how older iPhones start glitching as newer versions are announced, this video shows a phone catching on fire with the words, "My iPhone 7 after today’s Apple event that just announced the iPhone 15."

This meme takes a video of Stanley from The Office rolling his eyes with the text, "iPhone 15 is 1 gram lighter than iPhone 14." Because like, is there really that much of a difference?

Article continues below advertisement

Apple store employees when customers ask them the difference between iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 #AppleEvent



pic.twitter.com/cLarzSIMD8 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) September 12, 2023

Another meme joking about the lack of difference, this meme shows a boy stammering over his words with the tweet, "Apple store employees when customers ask them the difference between iPhone 15 and iPhone 14."

It's officially the end of an era. pic.twitter.com/wprOFaHBO6 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 12, 2023

This meme is commenting on the new iPhone using a USB-C charging port. It reads, "It's officially the end of an era," with an image of Vin Diesel from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddit also got in on this action. This one reads, "iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15," and an image of a man with and without a toothpick.

Apple execs explaining why this iPhone is different than the previous 14#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gvB1yz64LE — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 12, 2023

Lots of memes playing on the lack of difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15. This one uses a meme of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis from them talking around the fact that they are character witnesses for Danny Masterson with the words, "Apple execs explaining why this iPhone is different than the previous 14."