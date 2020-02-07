We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.


Hold up — Are Bachelor Nation Alums Dean and Caelynn Still Together?

Wondering if Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise stud Dean Unglert is still with Caelynn Miller-Keyes after their mutual, uber-dramatic exit from the show in September 2019? You’re not alone! 

The two created quite a stir when Dean, 28, left Mexico, regretted it, and returned back during Week 5 to publicly beg for 24-year-old Caelynn’s forgiveness. Not long after the mea culpa, the pair created waves by fleeing the show — together — to pursue a relationship.