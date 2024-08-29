Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame 'Claim to Fame's Hud and Mackenzie Share Relationship Update (EXCLUSIVE) Hud and Mackenzie both shared details on their relationship now. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 29 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Chris Willard

It's common for friendships to form on Claim to Fame, but what about romances? That's not really why anyone goes on the reality game show, but hey, it can happen, OK? And in Season 3, both Hud and Mackenzie seem into the idea of that judging by their flirting. But are Hud and Mackenzie dating after Claim to Fame?

Distractify spoke exclusively with both of them about their time on the show in separate Q&A interviews. We also asked them where they stand now, romantically and as friends. Because, especially after that love movie montage in the finale, it's hard not to wonder if these two pursued something once the cameras stopped rolling.

Are Hud and Mackenzie dating after 'Claim to Fame'?

During the last few episodes of Claim to Fame, Hud and Mackenzie seemed to get closer. While they didn't get closer romantically, they did flirt with each other and they even had a picnic outside at one point. If that isn't grounds for dating after the show ended, then we don't know what is. And when we spoke to both Hud and Mackenzie, we learned a little about where they stand now.

"I'm thankful to have met Hud on the show," Mackenzie shared with Distractify. "We have a lot in common. He's been down to Nashville a few times and we have a lot of fun together!" Insert double eye emoji here, because it sounds like, at the very least, they're hanging out.

And Hud had a similar sentiment when we asked about him about it "We are still great friends," he said. "We've been able to hang out a few times. After every episode comes out we call and gossip. I am thankful I got to meet her and we can still be friends even after cut-throat show shenanigans." Hud's famous relative is his dad, John Mellencamp, while Mackenzie's is her dad, Trace Adkins. But even if this wasn't a match made in musical offspring heaven, at least they're still "great friends."

The song during Hud and Mackenzie's love montage is from a former 'Claim to Fame' contestant.

Even though Hud and Mackenzie are just friends now, their montage on Claim to Fame features the perfect song to go along with their would-be romance. It's called The Girl Next Door and it's by Season 1 Claim to Fame runner-up Logan Crosby. It was revealed during his season that he is country singer Jason Aldean's cousin.

