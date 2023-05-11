Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Hunter Jokingly Asks Producers if He Can Leave ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Early To Be With Meghan After everything Meghan and Hunter have been through on 'Farmer Wants a Wife,' their connection may be meant to be. Are they together now? By Haylee Thorson May 11 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

One farmer is ready to ride into the sunset with his dream cowgirl! Farmer Wants a Wife star Hunter Grayson is head over heels for front-runner Meghan Baker in Season 1. So much so that he asked production to end the show early following his magical hometown date with the Texas native. OK, so maybe he was half-joking, but still. The comment was very telling.

After everything the couple has been through, Meghan and Hunter's connection is seemingly meant to be. Does Hunter pick Meghan in the finale of the rural reality series? And if he does, are they together now? There are some clues.

Source: Fox

Does Hunter pick Meghan in the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ finale?

After Meghan’s devastating departure from Farmer Wants a Wife during the April 12, 2023 episode, Hunter couldn’t mask his disappointment. “I care very deeply for Meghan, and there’s definitely gonna be a void,” Hunter admitted after taking his unofficial front-runner to the airport when her grandfather passed away. “If it’s meant to work out, it’ll work out. We just gotta see where the Lord takes us.”

And fortunately for the duo, their relationship was meant to work out. During a later episode, Meghan surprised viewers, contestants, and the cattle rancher when she unexpectedly returned to the competition. Meghan showed up in the middle of a group activity, and Hunter dropped everything to run and greet her.

Unsurprisingly, Meghan and Hunter’s relationship reached new heights upon her return to the rural reality show. Case in point? Hometown trips. After an incredibly successful meet-and-greet with her family, Hunter made a telling confession to the cameras, ultimately solidifying Meghan as the woman he chooses in the Farmer Wants a Wife finale.

After sharing a sweet kiss in a secluded creek with the event coordinator, the cattle rancher privately shared his feelings. “I think I’m falling in love with Meghan,” Hunter admitted, grinning from ear to ear. However, his following statement all but confirmed his final choice. “Can we be done now?” the Georgia native playfully asked the producers.

Are Hunter and Meghan from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ together today?

Source: Fox

While there is no official confirmation of whether Hunter picked Meghan in the finale, the couple is undoubtedly head over heels for one another. Their love story seemed fated from the start, and their bond only strengthened as the show progressed. Not only that, but Meghan also admitted to producers that she was falling in love with Hunter too.

With the cattle rancher asking production to end the show before the finale so he could leave with Meghan, it is almost a sure thing that the couple ends up together. And based on the Texan’s social media activity, she’s incredibly invested in providing fans with updates on their love story throughout the series.

Meghan’s Instagram feed is almost entirely dedicated to content from Farmer Wants a Wife — and her captions about Hunter are always loving. In May 2023, the reality star posted several photos from their sweet moment in the creek during hometown visits. “Hey [Hunter], wanna go play in the creek?!” Meghan wrote in her caption, followed by a blushing face and pink heart emoji.