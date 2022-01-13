Is Lala Kent Dating a 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Star After Her Breakup With Randall?

In late 2021, things went left for not one, but two Vanderpump Rules couples. Lala Kent announced her split with Randall Emmett amid cheating rumors in October. Soon after, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement after five years of dating.

Now that the Vanderpump Rules stars are back on the market, fans wonder — are James Kennedy and Lala Kent dating? Here’s what we know.