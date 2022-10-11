'Bling Empire' Star Kevin Kreider and His On-Again Girlfriend, Devon Diep, Have Moved in Together

During the first season of the Netflix reality series, some fans rooted for Kelly Mi Li to break up with Andrew Gray so she could date Kevin. On Season 2, Kevin explored a connection with Kim Lee to no avail (the pair recognized that they were better off as friends after Kim had Kevin take a lie detector test).

At the beginning of Season 3, Kevin continued to explore his dating life, which included an outing with a reiki healer, and he also let fans in on his therapy journey. By the end of the third season, Kevin shared that he had reconnected with his ex-girlfriend, Devon Diep.